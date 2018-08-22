No, Margaret Forma, you are not alone ("Please put a word limit," Aug. 16). A much lower word limit on letters to the editor has been my wish for years.
Sorry, editor, but I too do not read or enjoy that column-and-a-half ones, especially the long, negative dissertations with no positive thoughts or suggestions.
So your letter, Forma, and the two that followed it - "Thank you for being kind," by Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein and "Thanks for helping a frustrated nurse by Carol Fink -- were great examples of readable-sized letters for me.
Phoebe Worth
Napa