Count me in.

I am still in shock, praying for someone to stand up and tell the truth, and more important, for the citizens to wake up and listen.

However, recall Chinese donations to the Clintons, Monica, Benghazi, IRS, Weinstein, the Foundation, laptop, emails, voting, etc., etc., including the Obama disaster, with all being swept under the carpet.

This brings me to the conclusion that the Rs and Ds are all part of a cabal, with an understanding between them, not to fatally wound the other, argue and fight during the day, and meet for cocktails at the bar at the Willard Hotel at the end of the day.

Remember the old cartoon, with the wolf and the dog, one wishing to jump the flock, the other defending the flock, and at 5 p.m., they say goodnight and see you in the morning, day after day. Both protecting their power, while the flock goes about its business.

We need to stop feeding the wolf and the dog, and do a better job of educating the flock, and identify new leaders who can pull the flock together, true statesmen and stateswomen, and begin a third party, the America First Party.

This can only begin once that we abandon the past, stop supporting either party, and build a movement in line with our Constitution and Bill of Rights.