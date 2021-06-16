County analysis of fire regs was wrong

The article also incorrectly says that the proposed new regulations would make "tighter standards" for roads, whereas just the opposite is the case for all existing roads. Current regulations have a 1-mile length limit to dead-end roads, and require turnarounds every 1,320 feet. The proposed regulations eliminate all dead-end road limits for all existing roads, remove most of the turnaround requirements and eliminate length limitation for one-way roads.

Most development occurs on existing roads; hence the proposed regulations are substantially weaker then the current regulations which apply equally to existing as well as new roads. Furthermore, the proposed regulations, except for very large developments, eliminate requirements for curve radius, gate openings, bridges, and allow grade to have no upper limit, with the only qualifier that for grades over 25%, there is a 500 foot length limitation. Current regulations limit grade to 16%, up to 20% with mitigation.