County health officials doing great communication

In the midst of the anxiety and sometimes conflicting information being circulated about the COVID-19 virus, I would like to extend a heart-felt 'thank you' for the clear and calming messages from our local healthcare community leaders.

The Letter to the Editor from Larry Coomes, chief executive at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, provided information and assurances about their preparations for the possible challenges ahead.

The interview with Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Public Health Officer, gave an overview of the current restrictions in our county.