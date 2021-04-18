County investigation misses goal of vaccine efforts

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has done an admirable job supporting its public health staff through a difficult pandemic. So it comes as a bit of a surprise to see the board spending so much time, energy and resources on investigating its vaccinators instead of focusing on its foremost goal: providing additional vaccinations to the community.

The Napa County Public Health Department has done an exceptional job implementing mass COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, protocols and more in the midst of a complex and bureaucratic environment. They have worked closely with the Napa County Medical Society, local hospitals and other health care partners to make sure there has been a coordinated and thoughtful response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in part to the department’s pivotal leadership, the county has fared about as well as it could during the pandemic.