County investigation misses goal of vaccine efforts

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has done an admirable job supporting its public health staff through a difficult pandemic. So it comes as a bit of a surprise to see the board spending so much time, energy and resources on investigating its vaccinators instead of focusing on its foremost goal: providing additional vaccinations to the community.
The Napa County Public Health Department has done an exceptional job implementing mass COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, protocols and more in the midst of a complex and bureaucratic environment. They have worked closely with the Napa County Medical Society, local hospitals and other health care partners to make sure there has been a coordinated and thoughtful response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in part to the department’s pivotal leadership, the county has fared about as well as it could during the pandemic.
Now, the Public Health Department is working nonstop to provide vaccines to residents. The short supply of inoculations has necessitated a fair and equitable process for distribution. At the same time, it has demanded that no doses go to waste. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has provided guidance on vaccine distribution and prioritization to help vaccinators use their resources efficiently. It’s a process that works well enough, given the circumstances, but it’s by no means perfect. That’s why it’s so crucial for vaccinators, our county and city leadership, and Napa County residents to keep our overarching goal of vaccinating as many residents as we can. During the pandemic, the most important objective has been and must continue to be, the health of our residents.
The Board of Supervisors’ investigation might serve only to detract valuable and limited resources that could and should otherwise be spent on increasing the number of vaccinations. Among other things, it could discourage health care volunteers from signing up for vaccination sites or lead to wasted doses by vaccinators. There will also likely be a financial impact on the county that will come about through what is already a lengthy investigation process. These impacts and more could have an extremely negative impact on the safety of residents and Napa’s overall public health.
The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines has created a feeling that we are finally turning a corner on the pandemic. On behalf of the Napa County Medical Society, which has represented the county’s physicians since 1903, we urge the board to make the current vaccination process —including the expanded supply and distribution of vaccines — their top priority. It is the best thing we can do right now for the health of Napa County residents.
Dr. Christopher Schultz
Immediate Past President, Napa County Medical Society
Submitted on behalf of the Napa County Medical Society