County must reassess its public hearings policy

What constitutes “reasonable adherence” for Napa County must take into consideration the following factors even after “social distancing and limitations to public events” have been lifted:

In the same way people who didn’t own real estate property were excluded from participation in our democracy, access to the internet requires the ownership of a computer or a cellphone. Not everyone owns such devices, nor is their use free, making participation at a cost.

Without their use, physical access to the agendized underlying documents is impossible because they risk infection to and from county personnel as well as to and from their physical handling to subsequent persons accessing them.

It follows that while the danger of the virus infection is still prevalent, physical public participation is fraught with inordinate health risks.

To its credit, the county has made extraordinary efforts to increase public participation by allowing the use of interpreters to persons who are deficient in English. Yet it would bar a large segment of the population which does not own electronic devices or are not proficient in their use.