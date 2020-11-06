County needs to answer COVID question

All I wanted was a simple answer to this question, but I was not acknowledged by our appointed representatives. I think we can do better.

DeAnna Bowers

Napa

Editor's note: The Register asked the county about the issues raised by the author and spokesperson Janet Upton sent the following response.

"We take the public's input into consideration as we navigate these challenging times during the pandemic and everything else our Napa community has had to endure. The County continues to adhere to the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy and to follow all State orders and industry guidance. The County is unable to set forth any criteria that is less restrictive than that mandated by the State of California. In fact, recent upticks in hospitalizations and our case rate remind us all that our actions affect others.

"Also of note, here is the excerpt on Ct values from the State's Department of Public Health:

"Can the cycle threshold (Ct) value be used in the interpretation of PCR results?

"The FDA EUA PCR assays for SARS-CoV-2 are qualitative (detected vs. not detected) rather than quantitative assays that determine that amount of virus in a sample. Higher Ct values correlate with less SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the sample. Although attempts to culture virus from upper respiratory specimens have been largely unsuccessful when Ct values are high2 , SARS-CoV-2 PCR Ct values cannot be interpreted as a measure of viral burden, are not standardized by RT-PCR platform, and have not been approved by the FDA for use in clinical management. While the CDC does not recommend the use of Ct values for clinical management, they may be useful in the context of laboratory and clinical information available for a patient. Note that Ct values are not included routinely in lab reports and may be difficult to retrieve."