County should require mask use

So I pick up the e-edition of the Register, and within one minute I read of new Napa cases of COVID-19 and our county recommendation but no mandatory face mask policy. Crazy.

This is so so so wrong. It's tantamount to our Great Divider in Chief's public announcements. Really, I cannot believe the county. Get your heads out of the sand and look at public opinion, not to mention all our surrounding counties. The virus doesn't stop at the border, does it?

Why don't people understand that one is not wearing a mask to keep from giving the virus, not getting the virus. It's not like wearing a seat belt, it's like driving drunk.

My personal motto in life learned during my nearly 30 years as a a Navy and airline pilot: when I have control of something I always pick the most conservative choice, because sometimes obstacles arise in which I have no control.

I would say you are "dead wrong " about this -- pun intended. Are you not living in the same world as me?

Really disgusted.

Mike Hackett

Angwin