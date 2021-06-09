County's response on monopoles was inadequate

The county did not explain why it has only considered ITC’s proposal without seeking other proposals and engaging in a competitive process. We know that Sonoma is using a different company to provide fire-sensing technology, so there is at least one other possible company and perhaps more. Frankly, given that the CEO of ITC is the mayor of Calistoga, the entire proposal reeks of crony capitalism.

The county did not explain why it is not using publicly available sources of money, as is Sonoma County, and is instead relying on a private corporation to fund the fire-sensing technology, knowing that private corporations exist first and foremost to make money, not to serve the general public.

The county failed to address Ms. Anderson’s point about the negligence of installing cell towers in fire-prone areas and the increased fire risk as a result.

In response to her concerns about RF radiation, the county stated that “federal law prohibits local agencies from considering the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions in the placement of wireless facilities,” if such facilities comply with the FCC RF radiation exposure limit.