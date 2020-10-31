COVID-19 and positivity rates

I am extremely upset, worried, and disturbed that the positivity rate among the Latinx community is at 57% and we are opening up. Who do you think works in the restaurants, wineries, and other service industries?

I haven't seen any outreach in my neighborhood, the Napa Abajo neighborhood, to reach this population, besides a few posters. The markets and the laundromats should be hubs of outreach and education — maybe even pop-up testing locations.

This statistic is a perfect example of the inequities that my neighbors experience. A robust education campaign needs to be implemented immediately and training of county and city staff on diversity, equity and inclusion is needed to ensure that all of Napa County residents are considered when making policy and implementing procedures.

I have been in conversations where people state that racism and inequities aren't an issue any longer in Napa County, that we are past that as a community — I think this statistic shows a clearer picture of the gross inequity in our county and who bears the brunt of this pandemic.

Now is not the time to pat ourselves on the back and praise ourselves on what a good job we are doing to combat the virus. The evidence proves otherwise.

Danis Kreimeier

Napa