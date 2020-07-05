COVID-19 antibody testing, revisited

If innate immunity does not resolve the problem, the adaptive immune system kicks in, producing antibodies, starting with IgM, and later IgG antibodies, which are long lived. This forms the basis of immunity to an entire array of infectious agents, and forms the rationale for vaccination or “immunization.” Exposure to an infectious agent, or an attenuated one, confers long-lived immunity. Prime examples of this are the polio and smallpox virus. Some viruses, such as cold and flu, evade this mechanism by constantly mutating. It has been recently shown however that antibodies from earlier exposure increase response to new flu strains.

Dr. Feliz is correct when he states that the presence of antibodies does not guarantee immunity. Since this is a new virus, no one knows if immunity is conferred with infection. The salient point here is that the intent of the antibody test is not to determine immunity, but to detect your response to the virus. In other words the circumstances under which the test is useful is to see if you have mounted an adaptive immune response to the virus. This tells you that you have been exposed to the virus. Ascribing various characteristics to the test that it isn’t designed to do, then saying it can’t do them is inappropriate. It can’t tell you if you have recovered or still have it. (Repeat testing in several weeks can be helpful in this regard. though).