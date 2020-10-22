COVID has exposed our m yths

The COVID-19 pandemic has stripped us of not only our freedom, but of the myths we thought were obvious truths about our country.

Myth #1. We have the best health care delivery system in the world. In fact the American medical system is as sick as the millions of its citizens who have contracted COVID. This is because it is tied to a failing employment system which has shed jobs and closed businesses in every city, town and hamlet all over America, millions of our citizens find they have no access to a health care system dependent on employer-provided health insurance.

Not that the system ever really worked for the vast majority. There was too little money in preventive health care by for-profit hospitals, and for-profit pharmaceutical corporations to bother providing. The resulting in epidemics of obesity and diabetes meant millions of Americans were unable to resist COVID-19’s ravaging virus.

Our president has never been a leader for the nation as a whole, only his diminishing base of believers. He rules by spewing lies and divisional rants designed to divide, not unite the country in an effort to conquer COVID. Racial hate is stoked to feed his radical rabble and keep our black, brown and Hispanic citizens “in their place” and out of the voting booths.