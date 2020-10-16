COVID is not the flu

Watching Donald Trump struggling for breath as he walked up the White House stairs for his Mussolini/Evita/“Covita” photo op has me livid. His Tweet that it is just no worse than the flu is a horrible, insensitive insult to all those who have died with COVID, which he still could succumb.
MSNBC’s Laurence O'Donnell had guest Anand Giridharadas, publisher of The Ink on his program who Tweeted “He hosted a super-spreader event to honor a justice who would have the government control your body but refuse the duty to care for it, and when the virus he helped go around came around, he availed of the healthcare he would deny others, financed by the taxes he refuses to pay.” This is a succinct summary of Trump and his administration.
Trump got REGEN-COV2, which none of us can get yet. This is derived from fetal stem cells which his Supreme Court appointee Amy Coney Barrett is against due to her anti-abortion beliefs. How does Trump square this with all the conservative Christians who are against abortion and fetal cells for medical research? Last year, the Trump administration halted research using fetal tissue obtained from elective abortions, a regulation that has stymied work on coronavirus vaccines and therapies.
These “one issue” Christians totally overlook all his lack of Christian behavior, multiple adulterous affairs, rumored eight abortions paid for, multiple sexual harassment suits (one that could end if he provided a DNA sample which could prove his innocence if not guilty, but refuses to do so until after the election), crude behavior, racist rhetoric, keeping kids in cages separated from their parents and the list goes on.
See an editorial written by me “Appalling Alabama Law” about statistics regarding teenage pregnancy, access to contraception, safe and legal abortion, and how this impacts a woman’s education and standard of living for the rest of her life. We cannot go back to the pre-Roe v. Wade era.
I was standing in line at the Farmer’s Market chatting with a gentleman and he said “I am Catholic and Anti-Abortion but totally Pro-Choice.” I agree with this and fervently wish these one-issue voters would consider other viewpoints. If you don’t want to have one fine, but why should you impose your beliefs on everyone else? The irony of this is they don’t care about supporting the baby after it is born with daycare, preschool, housing, welfare, etc.
Trump got the world’s best medical/hospital care that we cannot avail ourselves of meanwhile he is still in court trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare. This would be devastating to those who have contracted the disease and now have a pre-existing condition. He has yet, after almost four years in office proposed a health plan that would be better than the ACA. His executive orders are meaningless to insurance company executives. My hardworking Kansas cousin has Crohn’s disease and she was unable to get affordable healthcare until the ACA and is very scared this may be eliminated.
I am incredulous that any president would refuse to accept election results. Why? Because the walls are closing in on his debt and either he filed fraudulent tax returns or lied on bank loan applications. This is so un-American and un-democratic it boggles the mind. This is the behavior of an autocrat and I urge any Trump supporters to read history. This is how Hitler started, blaming the Jews (immigrants) blaming the free press (enemy of the people) and extolling extreme nationalism.
Reasons why Trump should not win: Over 20,000 documented lies, bankrupted many times, stiffed working contractors, stole from his charitable foundation, tax cuts to the rich ballooning our deficit, sided with Putin over our own intelligence agencies, denigrated our WWII NATO allies, denounced the Paris Accord and climate change, tells us to “rake our leaves” when most forest land is under federal ownership, withheld aid to Ukraine for his own political purposes, disregards the rule of law, ignores the emoluments clause by benefiting financially from us taxpayers spending millions of dollars in Secret Service and hotels costs to his golf resorts and hotels. Places his family in high-security power positions with no experience. Abandoning the Kurds to give Turkey the green light to attack them, not calling out Putin for putting bounties on our soldiers' heads while calling our military “suckers and losers” as he escaped service with a bone spurs deferment. Melania needs to start with him to “be best” and stop his incessant twitter bullying.
We need a President like Joe Biden who has the experience, empathy, will unite us, keep healthcare affordable, ensures democracy and the peaceful transition of power. Vote Blue.
Debra Phairas
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!