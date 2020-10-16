COVID is not the flu

See an editorial written by me “Appalling Alabama Law” about statistics regarding teenage pregnancy, access to contraception, safe and legal abortion, and how this impacts a woman’s education and standard of living for the rest of her life. We cannot go back to the pre-Roe v. Wade era.

I was standing in line at the Farmer’s Market chatting with a gentleman and he said “I am Catholic and Anti-Abortion but totally Pro-Choice.” I agree with this and fervently wish these one-issue voters would consider other viewpoints. If you don’t want to have one fine, but why should you impose your beliefs on everyone else? The irony of this is they don’t care about supporting the baby after it is born with daycare, preschool, housing, welfare, etc.

Trump got the world’s best medical/hospital care that we cannot avail ourselves of meanwhile he is still in court trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare. This would be devastating to those who have contracted the disease and now have a pre-existing condition. He has yet, after almost four years in office proposed a health plan that would be better than the ACA. His executive orders are meaningless to insurance company executives. My hardworking Kansas cousin has Crohn’s disease and she was unable to get affordable healthcare until the ACA and is very scared this may be eliminated.