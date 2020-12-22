COVID lock up

"Time on my hands, and you in my arms” Do you remember that?

We had such romantic songs during World War II. I know them all, sang them all, while my sister played the piano. We were too young to go to a dance, so we danced in the living room. We learned to "do without," my Mom's lesson. It was good for us, because bad times repeat. We get through one and another one rears its ugly head. We have learned how to "cope."

You think yourselves the adventurous ones, you young ones, and us becalmed, torpid, our days uneventful. Our blood stagnant, our minds antennae blunted: But I, who was young and now am old, can tell you: There is no adventure like the adventure of age.

I'm going to dig out a precious copy of music from "The Hit Parade" and find some good songs to sing during the next four or five weeks. We will need them.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa