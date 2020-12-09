COVID warfare

We haven’t won the COVID wars yet. It is a long tough road for healing and continued health in this all-out pandemic war where many are sick and dying on a daily basis.

All our objective is to stop this foe as much as humanly possible by obeying the onslaught of its tremendous burden of continued separation from each other set in place in such a way to finally with probability to attack it as a war and nothing more.

If we all meet the objectives as they are implemented by our authorities, we will finally be able to see and know that victory above combative action one and all to do our parts to assure that we will not back down to this horrible time of supreme test and it’s destructive ramifications.

To meet that long-awaited goal is to be in total compliance with its continued restrictions as much as possible even as much as our lowered economy and lost jobs still avail around us.

Let each of us take pride in knowing that to beat this horrible disease is to chart a better course by each of us doing our parts on a larger scale. We can know for absolute certainty that we can hurl back its very destructive and continued ways to do our parts currently without grumble on a daily current basis so that this COVID burden for all our lives touched will eventually be won through at all finality at long last.