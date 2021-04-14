Crisis fatigue is a real danger

The pandemic is not our only problem now.

We heard the doom-and-gloom stories of coronavirus for months. Massive job loss, civil unrest, and whether kids should attend school in person are constantly discussed.

Many people feel a mixture of tiredness, disgust, rage, anxiety, grief, depression and are overwhelmed with the chaos. Californians are physically worn out and emotionally drained.

This ongoing stress is crisis fatigue. It can take a toll on the body and mind.

Crisis fatigue is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it can lead to physical and mental health problems. Here are a few ways to manage it:

• Avoid negative coping skills

Overdrinking, drug use, and overspending money are a few. Negative consequences can come, like driving drunk. My gait, hearing, and speech are damaged because a drunken driver hit me in 1992.

• Make a daily routine

This is an essential cure because it is done continuously. It is something you have control over.

• Limit the news.