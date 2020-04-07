Crisis highlights need for diverse Napa economy

Let’s not let this happen here.

We all are having to live with the uncertainty of where this is going. We fear things will never be the same again. But maybe it’s time to accept that we need something very different. Diversity is the hallmark of resilience, whether it's of our environment or our economic base.

Can we imagine a strong economy that supports the community who lives here, not just the hordes of tourists who flock in when conditions are ripe, eat at our restaurants, stay at our hotels, and drink? Can we imagine that our teachers, nurses, grocers, firefighters, police and merchants are all able to afford living here again? Yes, Napa County is agricultural and will remain so, but letting tourism and direct winery sales dominate, make our local economy fragile, exactly as we are seeing now.

Small businesses can be a safeguard in times like this. Perhaps the City Council could participate in forming groups of business owners willing to assist those in need of help in this transition of the next months. A stable and diverse community is one where people live where they work and shop there as well.