Crisis leadership

Recently I watched COVID-19 updates from two governors and compared these with regular White House briefings. Briefings by the Republican governor of Ohio and the Democratic governor of California were strikingly similar in content, tone and civility and stood in sharp contrast to those from the president.

These were intended to update and inform and were grounded in the latest available state and federal. Neither minimized problems or over-hyped possible improvements, demeaned others or any state or federal agency, deflected blame, took individual credit or criticized the press.

Both were informative, stayed on time, and listened and responded to all questions that did voice any political concerns or agendas. My sense is that the vast majority of governors operate with the same principles during trying times.

We live in stressful times and suffer physically, emotionally and economically. Americans must have confidence that our leaders understand this angst and will provide an honest assessment of where we are, what is being done to improve our lives and remain focused on the nation.

We respect our country and government, sacrifice in times of war and pandemic crises and pay our taxes. Especially in times of crisis, we need strong, honest, unconflicted and non-political leadership.