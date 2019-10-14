I am reminded that during the final years of the San Francisco Giants era at Candlestick Park, patrons who were willing to stay to the end of an extra-inning game in the evening would be awarded with a “Croix de Candlestick“ medallion for their endurance and spirit. For those who stayed for the cold and wind, irrespective of the game’s outcome, it was a badge of honor and courage.
We have yet to have all power restored and a full evaluation of the PG&E plan. Preliminarily, it would seem that it worked okay. Reports that 70 mph winds occurred and there were no fires is very positive.
Along with many others, I bought both water and ice, which was readily available and replenished at local markets; many of us were pleased at the space now available in our refrigerators when outdated containers were discarded. Free power stations were available to charge electronics as well.
The “lightless” traffic intersections were generally navigated with common and uncommon courtesy. I actually felt that traffic was often smoother and more understandable than when the lights were working in the past (see my letter "Phantom Cars, Phantom Pedestrians letter," July 8).
Therefore, and with no permission nor official title to do so, I hereby award the 2019 Croix de Power outaGE to the citizens of Napa County and employees of the PGE. Veni, Vidi, Vixi!
Huzzah, Huzzah!
Eric Zimny
Napa