I would like to kindly request that when you cross St. Helena's historic Pope Street Bridge in your vehicle, please stay in the lines of the clearly marked side of the bridge roadway. If your vehicle does not fit in the marked lines, you should not be driving over this bridge.
I have been driving over this bridge for 20 years, and I see people clearly afraid they will hit the sides of the bridge and are driving over the bridge in the opposite driver's lane about a foot or more to avoid hitting the bridge, but putting the other vehicle crossing in harm's way.
Where do you think the opposite side of the road drivers should go when you drive over the bridge outside of your lane? Please be considerate and option for a different route if you are unable to stay in the correct lane, or wait until the traffic has passed over before proceeding if you must take up the entire bridge width to cross.
Julie Capito
Napa