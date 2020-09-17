Current property tax system is a giveaway to corporations

In response to “Join Napa County Farm Bureau campaign to defeat Proposition 15,” by Johnnie White of the Napa County Farm Bureau (Sept. 9).
As a teacher, I find myself once again pit against my neighbors in a spat about money. Typically, schools desperate for funding in the woefully underfunded state of California turn to expensive bond measures to get the funding they need for routine maintenance, earthquake retrofitting, updating textbooks that are sometimes decades out of date, or any of the other myriad of expenses that consistently stretch thin budgets.
It is a well-known fact that much of the school funding crisis is a direct result of Proposition 13 and the property tax loopholes that have been exploited by corporations over the years, which have shifted the tax burden further and further onto the backs of families. The Schools and Communities First Initiative (Proposition 15) is an attempt to address the funding inequities and correct the shifting tax burden to ensure that corporations are paying their fair share again and that schools have the funding that they need.
Yes, it does mean that some companies will pay higher taxes, but these are people who aren’t currently paying the same taxes as you or me. They aren’t even paying the tax rate my parents pay -- despite having lived in their house as long as they have. Rates that will be protected by Prop. 15. No, these companies are paying pennies to the dollars the rest of us pay, leaving gaps in funding that new homeowners have to pay with higher and higher taxes every year or that the rest of us pay whenever we buy or sell a home.
We have been getting an increase in our tax bills every year whether we are a new homeowner or whether we are saddled with more bonds in order to keep the rates of Johnnie White and his friends lower. And that’s an undeniable fact.
Yes, COVID-19 is financially impacting us all. It’s also impacting schools. In fact, we have increased costs with no increase in funding as we try to prepare our campuses for a safe return of students -- something that impacts the entire economy as we provide childcare, education, nutrition, and psychological services to over 6 million children throughout our state.
So yes, we need funding too, and we are being impacted too. And while I’m no tax expert, I’m fairly certain that business losses accrued from COVID-19 will mean Johnnie White and his friends will be able to deduct those losses, thus mitigating the impact of any additional taxes during these hard times.
And although the hard times of COVID-19 won’t last, the budget shortfall for California schools has no end in sight unless we make some sensible changes to our tax code. Proposition 13 was never meant to be a giveaway to corporations, but that is exactly what it has become. It wasn’t meant to shift the burden of funding schools from businesses to our moms and dads, new home buyers, renters, and all the rest of us ordinary folk, but that’s what it has done. A vote for Proposition 15 isn’t a vote to realize the fears of Johnnie White, it’s a vote to restore balance and fairness for us all.
Vote yes on Proposition 15 if you believe that schools in California, one of the wealthiest states in the nation, should not be among the worst funded. Vote yes on Propostion 15 if you believe that businesses should pay their fair share just like the rest of us. Vote yes on Proposition 15 if you believe that investing in our schools, our children, and our future is an investment worth making, even when times are hard.
Michael Alger
Napa Valley Educators Association
