Cutting funding for senior healthcare is in no one’s best interests

With the sky-rocketing projections for Alzheimer’s disease in Napa County, especially in the Latino community, we have strategically built and trained our team to respond to this serious emerging need. Our award-winning person-centered care practices have become a model for other organizations and our ability to integrate new, evidence-based best practices was instrumental in attracting a $1 million grant for our Dementia-Capable Napa Valley project.

Sadly, our ability to operate the Collabria Day Program in its current format is in serious jeopardy as proposed changes in the state budget, currently being considered in Sacramento, would eliminate funding for Community-Based Adult Services (CBAS) adversely impacting people like Steve, and our population with Alzheimer’s and other serious illnesses, their caregivers, and their families.

Across California, eliminating CBAS and other Adult Day Health Care programs would mean the immediate loss of essential services for 37,000 vulnerable seniors, thousands of whom would be discharged to nursing homes, which are already reeling from the consequences of COVID-19 infections and deaths.