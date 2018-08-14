I attended the community meeting in Angwin on Aug. 7, hosted by Supervisor Diane Dillon, and gained a lot of good information regarding fire prevention, defensive space and evacuation routes.
I was surprised how many folks say they are for fire prevention, but don't want a single tree cut on their property. Where one person sees clearing trees from under power lines looking like "a ski run," I see prudent fire prevention and responsible land stewardship.
Everyone at the meeting wanted the same goal -- preventing fires -- yet the presenters were greeted with animosity by some, which seemed odd. They are allies in this fire season, not enemies.
Let's take a deep breath and work together to get through this fire season -- even if it means giving up some trees. By cutting down a few trees we may actually save the forest. And our lives.
Vicki Cooley
Angwin