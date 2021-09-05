D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson and Napa County growth

D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson (1860-1948) was a Scottish polymath whose work influenced philosophers, geneticists, evolutionary biologists, anthropologists, computer scientists, artists and architects from Julian Huxley to Alan Turing to Le Corbusier.
His major work, “On Growth and Form,” (1917) showed the mathematical similarity of structures between otherwise unrelated species. All the above-mentioned disciplines drew analogies in their own fields of expertise. Mies Van Der Rohe for example utilized Thompson’s findings in designing the glass curtainwall in high-rise buildings. He replaced the exoskeletal structures of creatures such as yellowjackets and lobsters hereto used in exterior wall-bearing buildings, with a load-bearing inner core, similar to a spine, making a glass façade possible.
Thompson also showed how organisms respond to growth by constantly reorganizing their mechanical structures in response to evolutionary circumstances. Our magnificent redwoods migrated and thrive in environments of fog because nutrients from the ground were unable to reach their 300-foot crowns, utilizing fog to perform this function.
Other structural factors impose their own limits on growth. Humans will never become as tall as giraffes unless they are able to generate and survive a blood pressure of 220/180. In urban settings, think of traffic congestion.
But there are also limits to growth imposed by the environment on the supply side to which organisms are unable to respond. Dinosaurs who perished when their food supply disappeared come to mind. Only the tiniest among them survived: the birds of today. Organisms perish when their weakest link is unable to respond to specific environmental changes. This reality of how life works including us, cannot be wished away.
It is surprising that among the diverse number of great minds from different areas of knowledge who applied D’Arcy Thompson’s findings in their respective fields, no urbanists are to be found. Surprising, because cities are complex organisms that have their own weak links always threatening their collapse unless they respond with appropriate, time-sensitive actions.
I am reading with interest the letters to the editor by Ferenc Brunner and David Garden Sr. regarding the current weakest link in the Napa Valley’s vital resources we are all aware of: Water. The solutions they propose (dams, desalination, etc. along with their suggested priority funding allocations), as effective as they are, are long-term ones. The inescapable reality is that unless we immediately stop all development that increases the demand for water, a catastrophic Napa Valley economic collapse is only two or three drought years away.
Sadly, hoping that all western states will do so is unrealistic, but we are only 140,000 people in Napa County. With bold and decisive leadership – every resident is already aware of the danger ahead -- we can stop our current autopilot of growth, or our beautiful Napa Valley will have no alternative but to actually shrink, an unthinkable scenario. A reminder when looking at a cute hummingbird.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga