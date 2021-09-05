D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson and Napa County growth

D’Arcy Wentworth Thompson (1860-1948) was a Scottish polymath whose work influenced philosophers, geneticists, evolutionary biologists, anthropologists, computer scientists, artists and architects from Julian Huxley to Alan Turing to Le Corbusier.

His major work, “On Growth and Form,” (1917) showed the mathematical similarity of structures between otherwise unrelated species. All the above-mentioned disciplines drew analogies in their own fields of expertise. Mies Van Der Rohe for example utilized Thompson’s findings in designing the glass curtainwall in high-rise buildings. He replaced the exoskeletal structures of creatures such as yellowjackets and lobsters hereto used in exterior wall-bearing buildings, with a load-bearing inner core, similar to a spine, making a glass façade possible.

Thompson also showed how organisms respond to growth by constantly reorganizing their mechanical structures in response to evolutionary circumstances. Our magnificent redwoods migrated and thrive in environments of fog because nutrients from the ground were unable to reach their 300-foot crowns, utilizing fog to perform this function.

Other structural factors impose their own limits on growth. Humans will never become as tall as giraffes unless they are able to generate and survive a blood pressure of 220/180. In urban settings, think of traffic congestion.