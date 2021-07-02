Danger lurking in Biden plan to eliminate or cap 1031s

The strength and resilience of the commercial real estate market has been tested many times over the last 100 years — never more so than during these past 16 months as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered countless strip shopping centers, shopping malls, retail centers, and restaurants.
It is estimated that up to 25% of strip shopping centers will go bankrupt. The fallout continues with hotels and office buildings. Virtual meetings will permanently replace significant business travel, and many people will work from home exclusively.
As every state in the nation, California especially begins to creep towards an economic rebound, commercial real estate must again play an essential role in that recovery. The Biden plan to eliminate the ability to defer taxes on property gains over $500,000 from like-kind exchanges of real estate, which is granted under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, will cripple commercial redevelopment at a time when our communities need that investment more than ever.
In Napa specifically, the elimination of 1031 will have a deleterious effect on the wine industry and the real estate valuation of its facilities. The production, processing, and marketing essential to this vital industry is processed in industrial, retail, and office facilities. The effect of a less efficient marketplace for commercial infrastructure will reflect in the overall performance of the wine sector, which has experienced many hardships over the past few years.
The Federation of Exchange Accommodators, the national organization of 1031 Exchange companies, analyzed and aggregated the data for the state of California from seven companies covering 2015 to 2019 and found:
• 72,787 properties involved in exchanges;
• Those properties represented a total value of $160.3 billion;
• Those transactions generated $2.74 billion in transfer taxes, mortgage taxes, and recording fees for counties and cities across California.
Actual 1031 activity in the state is far greater as many companies facilitate exchanges; in fact, it is estimated that 15% to 20% of commercial transactions involve a 1031. It is clear Section 1031 is important to our region’s economy and generates significant tax revenue.
A common misconception fueling attempts to remove 1031 exchanges is that they are a loophole to avoid paying taxes. That is not the case. A microeconomic study on 1.6 million properties concluded that 80% of replacement properties acquired in a 1031 exchange were ultimately disposed of through a taxable sale, rather than a subsequent exchange, with all the deferred taxes paid within roughly a 15-year window.
Additionally, a 2017 macroeconomic study by Ernst & Young, recently updated, concluded that if section 1031 were limited or repealed, it would shrink GDP by a whopping $9.3 billion per year.
The study further projected benefits from 1031 exchanges for 2021 and concluded that, on a national basis, these transactions will:
• support 568,000 jobs, representing $27.5 billion in labor income and generating $5 billion in federal income taxes;
• generate $6 billion annually in federal taxes from foregone depreciation on replacement properties;
• generate $2.8 billion in state and local taxes;
• add $55 billion to the GDP.
Just the $5 billion in federal taxes from jobs in one year far exceeds the 2021 Biden budget estimate of $1.95 billion per year over 10 years coming from a $500,000 cap on 1031 exchanges. Why change Section 1031? It doesn’t raise any money.
Clearly, the benefits gained by the national — as well as local — economies from 1031 exchanges far exceed the assumed cost to the Treasury from these temporary tax deferrals — with ‘deferral’ being the operative word.
In the end, the Treasury receives its money; state and local entities enjoy the annual increased taxes generated by the healthy redevelopment of commercial property; and the local and regional economy is strengthened through the creation and retention of jobs.
Eliminating or capping 1031 exchanges — which serve as an essential generator of economic redevelopment, jobs, and local tax revenue for commercial real estate as well as the wine industry in Northern California — would fall far short as an expected source to pay for the American Families Plan, and ultimately have the unintended consequence of harming, not helping, our towns, our cities, and our American families who have struggled mightily from the ravages of the pandemic.
Daniel Wagner is Senior Vice President of Government Relations for The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies. He is past president of the Chicago Association of REALTORS. Locally, Al Coppin, President and founder of Keegan & Coppin Company, Inc., strongly supports this stance. Coppin holds an MBA in Applied Economics from UC Berkeley and has 50 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry including management, development and construction.