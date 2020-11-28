Data show that schools can be safe environment

Data show that schools can be a safe environment
The startling spike in COVID cases here and around the world have heightened our awareness of the danger, just when we thought we had turned the corner. As Napa became one of 41 counties in California that reverted to the Purple Tier recently, many parents and others have asked the question, “Why are schools still open?”
First, the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy was designed to allow schools in a county to remain open after they qualified to open, even if the case count went up. The rationale was that schools should not create confusion for children and families by vacillating between opening and closing during the many months the pandemic is expected to last.
Instead, the Blueprint gave schools a specific response to outbreaks in a school, which is to close the classroom in response to a child or staff member testing positive. If 5% of students and staff have tested positive, then the school is closed. Districts remain open unless 25% of the schools have been closed. Those are the rules being followed.
But more importantly, as the data is collected, we have found that schools are actually the safest place for children to be. The Wall Street Journal reported that NYC’s decision to close the schools again made little sense given that students and staff tested in schools had a reported case rate of only 0.19% — 15 times safer than the city at large.
The data in Napa schools shows that students whose families chose to keep them on distance learning have tested positive in higher numbers than those attending school in person. Contact your school district for local numbers. Many districts are putting a COVID Dashboard on their websites.
Contact tracing has validated that students are not getting the virus in school. The virus is spreading primarily through family gatherings and community transmission. Those of us who work in schools are not surprised, as school staff in every school district in the county have worked diligently to develop and enforce the rules suggested by the California Department of Public Health, and reinforced by Napa County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Relucio.
By now you can all recite the rules with me: wear masks, keep social distance, wash or sanitize hands frequently, and do not share equipment or supplies. Plexiglass shields keep students from direct contact with teachers, and all activities that are associated with increased risk of spread, such as singing, gathering in large groups, eating lunch indoors without masks, playing musical instruments, and competitive sports have been suspended since the beginning of the school year.
A very thoughtful letter to the editor recently suggested that the traumatic effect of being out of school is less than the risk of attending school in person (“Risk of COVID is too great,” Nov. 21). Respectfully, I must disagree.
The data indicates that attending school is less risky in terms of contracting the virus than staying at home in distance learning. For many children, seeing and hearing frightening news on television, having family members unable to work due to lack of child care and struggling to meet their child’s basic needs are causing trauma, and the lack of normalcy only increases the fear. Caregivers who are overwhelmed often can’t provide the reassurance children need, and the children don’t have their teachers to talk to or friends to play with and distract them.
Additionally, while many children who are not attending in-person classes are getting academic supplementation at home, the gap between the more-and less-advantaged students is growing exponentially, as many families often don’t have the resources to be their child’s tutor, especially if their jobs don’t allow them to work from home.
Barbara Nemko,
superintendent Napa County Office
of Education
