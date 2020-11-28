Data show that schools can be safe environment

Data show that schools can be a safe environment

The startling spike in COVID cases here and around the world have heightened our awareness of the danger, just when we thought we had turned the corner. As Napa became one of 41 counties in California that reverted to the Purple Tier recently, many parents and others have asked the question, “Why are schools still open?”

First, the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy was designed to allow schools in a county to remain open after they qualified to open, even if the case count went up. The rationale was that schools should not create confusion for children and families by vacillating between opening and closing during the many months the pandemic is expected to last.

Instead, the Blueprint gave schools a specific response to outbreaks in a school, which is to close the classroom in response to a child or staff member testing positive. If 5% of students and staff have tested positive, then the school is closed. Districts remain open unless 25% of the schools have been closed. Those are the rules being followed.