Recently, the President announced that "The Republicans are developing a really great Health Care Plan with far lower premiums (cost) and deductibles than Obamacare. In other words, it will be far less expensive and much more usable than Obamacare. Vote will be taken right after the election when Republicans hold the Senate and win back the House. It will be truly great Healthcare that will work for America."
However, President Donald Trump later backed away from his push for a vote on an Obamacare replacement until after the 2020 elections, bowing to the political reality that major healthcare legislation cannot pass in the current Congress.
So what happen?
Available only to high placed sources in the Executive Branch is a transcription of a conversation between White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the President over the weekend.
MULVANEY: Mr. President, do you have a few minutes to discuss your announcement about a new Health Care Plan?
POTUS: Well, not much, Mick, I am heading to the residence to do some tweet, uh, er executive time.
MULVANEY: I understand sir, however, we have received a request from Speaker Pelosi to schedule a meeting next week on your proposal.
POTUS: What? Uh, well, why don’t you come up with something to tell her?
MULVANEY: Also, Mr. President, Majority Leader McConnell stopped by and left a message for you.
POTUS: What’d it say?
MULVANEY: Just a reminder that he is running for reelection in 2020 -- and so are you.
Eric Zimny
Napa