David Campbell: an independent voice for Napa City Council

Shirley Knight's recent letter, “David Campbell is people-centered and corporate-free” (Sept. 22), contrasted Napa City Council District 2 candidate David Campbell’s corporate-free campaign with his main opponent’s, which is heavily funded by development interests.

A deeper dive shows that her campaign contributions are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of her ties to developers. As a land-use consultant, she works for private developers; they are her bread and butter. Further research reveals she has provided guidance on projects that have not been environmentally sensitive or even “balanced” in their approach, a far cry from her portrayal as a conservationist.

For example, she helped one of her contributors, Napa Vault Storage, obtain a permit in 2016 to build 130 condo storage units (1,177 square feet each) in south Napa County over the objections of environmentalists and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, because the project involved a reduction in the stream setback at Suscol Creek from 150 to 75 feet and a loss of foraging habitat for the threatened Swainson’s hawk.