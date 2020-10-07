David Campbell: an independent voice for Napa City Council

Shirley Knight's recent letter, “David Campbell is people-centered and corporate-free” (Sept. 22), contrasted Napa City Council District 2 candidate David Campbell’s corporate-free campaign with his main opponent’s, which is heavily funded by development interests.
A deeper dive shows that her campaign contributions are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of her ties to developers. As a land-use consultant, she works for private developers; they are her bread and butter. Further research reveals she has provided guidance on projects that have not been environmentally sensitive or even “balanced” in their approach, a far cry from her portrayal as a conservationist.
For example, she helped one of her contributors, Napa Vault Storage, obtain a permit in 2016 to build 130 condo storage units (1,177 square feet each) in south Napa County over the objections of environmentalists and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, because the project involved a reduction in the stream setback at Suscol Creek from 150 to 75 feet and a loss of foraging habitat for the threatened Swainson’s hawk.
She also worked that year as a consultant for Pacific Union College to build the “eco-village” housing development on campus over the objections of neighbors represented by Save Rural Angwin. She is quoted as saying, “Agricultural watershed and open space is just not the right fit for a core campus area. Period.” Fortunately, others disagreed. Working with the Land Trust of Napa County and CalFire, PUC instead sold the land for $7.1 million as a conservation easement, giving the college needed funds, while permanently preserving the forest as a learning lab and recreational area with 35 miles of trails.
Another corporate contributor, Nova Business Park, LLC, hired her last year to help gain approval of a wine warehouse the size of seven football fields in south Napa County over the objections of the California Department of Transportation and the Laborers International Union of North America–Local 324, which expressed concerns about traffic, parking, hydrology, and the environment, including again the protected Swainson's hawk.
Finally, she has been, and perhaps still is, the local land-use consultant for campaign-contributor SRGA, LP, the development firm behind the Stanly Ranch luxury resort and residential community currently being built in south Napa.
With developer ties like these, it is no wonder why she opposed Measure C, the 2018 Watershed and Oak Woodland Protection voter-led initiative that would have helped protect Napa County’s streams, wetlands, and forests and just barely lost.
The Napa City Council will soon consider updates to the city’s General Plan and zoning ordinances that could increase the housing density in the last remaining open spaces in the western hillsides of the city. The recent responses of David’s opponent to questions during the campaign about these potential changes are ominously vague and non-committal. On the other hand, David speaks boldly for preserving Timberhill, Napa Oaks, and the Ghisletta properties in open space, building affordable housing in major transit corridors instead, and for a moratorium on new hotel development.
As a retired CEO of two corporations, David brings experience in strategic planning and budgeting without any dependence on developers that would prevent him from considering our interests first and foremost. Now more than ever, we need straight answers and independent voices on the city council who will listen to and work for Napa’s residents without fear of upsetting the development community.
Please join me in supporting David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2.
Adrienne Molieri
Napa
