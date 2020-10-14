David Campbell for Napa City Council

I know David Campbell, who is running for Napa’s City Council from District 2, through our work in healthcare reform.

With degrees in politics and political theory, his experience as a Napa Valley winery CEO and owner of a small business in Napa, David has the education, business experience, and local knowledge to represent all of us well.

He is thoughtful, listens well, and is analytical. He is also very compassionate and is dedicated to social justice, care for our environment, and our local economy.

David Campbell works well as a leader and as part of a team. Let’s elect him in November. We will all benefit from his experience, values, and vision.

Dr. Kathleen Healey

Napa