David Campbell is needed on the Napa City Council

I have worn two hats for the last 30 years: one running a small criminal court research business on weekdays; the other, serving as a pastor on weekends. The study of human behavior has always been fascinating.

Along the road, I've seen the best and the good; as well as the bad and ugly side to both the high and mighty, as well as the broke down and dirty. We have all met folks who, after 5 minutes have told us their whole life story. We have also been introduced to those rare individuals, whose lives are like a cherished book; each unfolding chapter bringing new revelations. David Campbell is among the latter group.

I was introduced to him 13 years ago over a cup of tea. In the first 10 years, I never knew he had been a serious high-up executive in our valley wine industry. He is so humble, quiet, and gentlemanly, it was years before I learned of his deep commitment to making the world a better place for our children and grandchildren.

I can attest that his personal integrity is off the charts. He does not back down in the face of strong opposition, especially when he feels he is doing the right thing. Yet, even when you disagree with him; he is that rare person who you still like, admire and respect.