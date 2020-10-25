David Campbell is only Napa City Council candidate with specific ideas

At last I have received a political mailer that has something to say. Until now my mailbox has been cluttered with large, expensive, glossy sheets full of pretty photos and nothing on where the candidate stands on the issues. Political campaigns should be about positions on policy, not contests where those with the biggest check books win.

David Campbell, it seems, is the only candidate in District 2 to have run a substantive campaign for city council. Whereas other candidates have offered vague and confusing statements and tout their connections to the political elites of the region, David has delivered solid proposals that will protect the future of Napa and its residents.

He has argued for establishing a living wage for Napa and he has proposed specific actions to address the chronic lack of affordable housing in our city. These include rent stabilization, requiring developers to provide inclusive affordable units in the projects they undertake and incentivizing Community Land Trusts to acquire and maintain spaces for affordable housing in the city. There were no such details in the other mailers.