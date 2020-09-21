David Campbell is people-centered and corporate-free

I am writing a letter of support for David Campbell for Napa City Council for District 2. I appreciate his well-developed, innovative, and people-centered platform, as well as his refusal of all corporate and business donations, which are both in stark contrast to his main opponent.
Whereas his main opponent seems to be proposing more of the same, David proposes new policies to improve residents’ standard of living and quality of life, such as a living wage, rent stabilization, community land trusts to create permanent low-income and affordable housing, restrictions on formula businesses to protect local ones, and more. You can see his full platform at campbell4citycouncil.com.
Given the fact that our community, like our nation, is in crisis economically, socially, and environmentally, we cannot continue to do business as usual. We should not elect leaders who will continue the same, worn-out policies driven by the power elite that have contributed to our current situation, which includes a tourist-driven economy that dries up each time we have a natural disaster and a 16% local poverty rate that would be much higher except that 65% of Napa’s workforce does not live here -- facts I learned from one of David Campbell’s email newsletters.
I am supporting David Campbell because he is refusing all corporate and business donations, which will free him to pursue these policies on behalf of disadvantaged and average citizens once elected.
On the other hand, in 2019, long before David and other candidates announced they were running, his opponent had already raised over $26,000, and many of her donations were from development interests, including real estate investors, civil engineers and land surveyors, land- use attorneys, commercial Realtors, and the like. Some of these contributors are involved in project proposals that have been before the Napa City Council and could come back (e.g. the Napa Oaks project); are in progress (e.g. Stanly Ranch Resort); or have been proposed (e.g. the proposed redevelopment of the Kohl’s site).
Many people are dissatisfied with the direction Napa has been going, and most people agree that money has corrupted our political system. If we want a different result, we need to begin supporting our highly qualified, viable grassroots and corporate-free candidates when they come along with both our individual contributions and our votes. Right now, David Campbell is one of those candidates.
Shirley Knight
Napa
