David Campbell is people-centered and corporate-free

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing a letter of support for David Campbell for Napa City Council for District 2. I appreciate his well-developed, innovative, and people-centered platform, as well as his refusal of all corporate and business donations, which are both in stark contrast to his main opponent.

Whereas his main opponent seems to be proposing more of the same, David proposes new policies to improve residents’ standard of living and quality of life, such as a living wage, rent stabilization, community land trusts to create permanent low-income and affordable housing, restrictions on formula businesses to protect local ones, and more. You can see his full platform at campbell4citycouncil.com.

Given the fact that our community, like our nation, is in crisis economically, socially, and environmentally, we cannot continue to do business as usual. We should not elect leaders who will continue the same, worn-out policies driven by the power elite that have contributed to our current situation, which includes a tourist-driven economy that dries up each time we have a natural disaster and a 16% local poverty rate that would be much higher except that 65% of Napa’s workforce does not live here -- facts I learned from one of David Campbell’s email newsletters.