David Campbell walks the talk, as few do. Not only is David a local small business owner, but David has volunteered for several community activities. He serves on a suicide prevention hotline, has worked directly with immigration issues, and has advocated for healthcare as a right for all. Now, David is stepping up to serve District 2 constituents on the Napa City Council.

David is a strong leader and brings excellent ideas forward for consideration. He is able to listen to diverse perspectives and work toward consensus. He is engaged in our community and has the experience to represent District 2 on the City Council. David has deep financial experience, something that will be needed to help balance the city budget. David is a man of conviction and commitment. We need him on the Napa City Council.