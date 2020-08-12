David Campbell will bring financial competence to Napa City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known David Campbell for about five years since I became the property manager for Napa Hidden Valley Homeowner’s Association and David joined the board of directors as its treasurer. At that time, the finances of the association were in a terrible state, half the homes needed new roofs, and painting had been postponed for years.

David, together with the other newly elected board members, dug deeply into the problems the association faced. They sought out creative financing, adjusted monthly dues, undertook a serious study of reserve needs, developed a realistic budget, and righted a badly listing ship.

Now, all of the homes have new roofs, all are freshly painted, the property looks terrific, and the finances are solid.

David’s keen business sense and financial competence were a major reason the association is now in such fine financial shape. When he retired from the board last year, he left the community in a far stronger position than when he joined.

I am confident that David will bring all of these fine skills to bear on city council deliberations, and I strongly urge you to vote for David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2.

Dan Nelson

Napa