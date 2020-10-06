David Campbell will bring vision to Napa City Council

I worked with David Campbell from 2001 to 2006 at Clos Du Val winery. During this time, I was engaged by David to change the course of the winery by coordinating our national distributor network to get more involved and rally behind the new marketing campaign he had prepared. During this time, we increased the national exposure in a way the winery had never seen before.

David is a man of vision and has the efficient ability to distinguish the substantial issues from the insubstantial. He shares this vision with his team and encourages everyone to work together to get results.

As a member of the city council, a policy-setting body, David will bring his sense of vision to help establish new policies to improve the quality of life of Napa’s citizens and then allow city staff to implement them and address the planning details.

David Campbell is creative, intuitive, and skillful. He also has empathy for all people. He takes risks which, in my experience, led to success, which led to my personal growth and fulfillment. I grew and learned a lot during David’s tenure as CEO at Clos Du Val.

I am a Berkeley citizen, thus unable to vote for David Campbell. However, I would like to express my support for him. David will work night and day for his community. I wish him all the best during his campaign.