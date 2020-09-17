David Campbell will put locals first

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to endorse David Campbell, candidate for District 2 Napa City Council.

I know David from working with him on local projects involving healthcare reform.

A few years ago, my wife and I made the decision to move full-time to Napa. Part of our motivation was that we were attracted by the charm and small-town atmosphere of Napa. The fact that it was a world-class tourist destination was nice, but it was not number one on our list.

Of concern now is that a growing local economy based increasingly on tourism and the hospitality industry can have its downside. Too often, revenues are siphoned off to out-of-town landlords and oversized corporations that contribute little to the local economy, and leave the locals with low-paying jobs and burdens on public services and infrastructure.

David Campbell has a good understanding of the need to put local citizens and local small businesses first. His background in both business and in the struggle for social justice makes him the right person for the job.

Dr. Andrew Janik

Napa