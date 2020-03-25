"When your children set off the alarm, you went outside, took a look, smelled the air. You stated that, yes the house is actually burning. But then you went back inside, finished your dinner, watched your movie, and to bed without even calling the fire department. I'm sorry but this makes no sense at all. When your house is on fire, you don't wait a few more years to start putting it out" -- Greta Thunberg
Anyone who votes for a climate-denier like Donald Trump, is dealing a death blow to our children. I believe the majority of scientists in the world have data to prove this. We don't have time for him to get on board. Neither do our children.
Shelly Mochizuki
Napa
