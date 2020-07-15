Dear 49er faithful and citizens of the Bay Area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you agree with renaming the Washington “Redskins”?

If you agree to renaming the “Redskins,” then you should have no issue renaming the “49ers.”

The original 49ers, that spawned the term “Gold Rush” (1848-1955), lived in a nation where slavery was legal. A year before 1849, the United States brutally forced Mexico to hand the United States more than half their land, all in the name of Manifest Destiny. The genocide of the Native American race was prosperous, especially in California.

Many Americans, including Abraham Lincoln, were opposed to Manifest Destiny, because they knew that killing Mexicans and Natives to acquire land was not “inevitable” nor “justifiable,” as the doctrine of Manifest Destiny decreed. They saw that the killing of Mexicans and unjust land-taking resembled the same unfair treatment, torture, murder, and land grabbing that the colonists dealt to the natives.

The original 49ers were white settlers who carried out one of the most horrific campaigns of genocide in the history of North America.

Twenty years after 1849, 80 percent of California’s Natives were exterminated. 100,000 California natives perished during the first two years alone.