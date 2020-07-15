Dear 49er faithful and citizens of the Bay Area

Do you agree with renaming the Washington “Redskins”?
If you agree to renaming the “Redskins,” then you should have no issue renaming the “49ers.”
The original 49ers, that spawned the term “Gold Rush” (1848-1955), lived in a nation where slavery was legal. A year before 1849, the United States brutally forced Mexico to hand the United States more than half their land, all in the name of Manifest Destiny. The genocide of the Native American race was prosperous, especially in California.
Many Americans, including Abraham Lincoln, were opposed to Manifest Destiny, because they knew that killing Mexicans and Natives to acquire land was not “inevitable” nor “justifiable,” as the doctrine of Manifest Destiny decreed. They saw that the killing of Mexicans and unjust land-taking resembled the same unfair treatment, torture, murder, and land grabbing that the colonists dealt to the natives.
The original 49ers were white settlers who carried out one of the most horrific campaigns of genocide in the history of North America.
Twenty years after 1849, 80 percent of California’s Natives were exterminated. 100,000 California natives perished during the first two years alone.
Just like my high school of Napa changed its name of over 100 years as ‘Napa High Indians’ to the ‘Napa High Grizzlies,’ so can a professional team of less existence change its name such as the Washington “Redskins” and the San Francisco “49ers.”
It is hypocritical to criticize “Redskins” and not “49ers.”
The name "Redskins" represents an offensive, insulting, derogatory term to describe a Native American, whereas "49ers" represents the “Gold Rush” white racist people that permitted old slave contracts, oppressed Black people, and exterminated natives of California.
In 1849, California was truly the land of outlaws and ignorant white people. While white 49ers in California celebrated their new land that was freshly stolen from Mexico in a war most of them did not fight, Abraham Lincoln was at the forefront of a wide-spread national anti-war movement opposing all war participants who were involved, including Confederate soldiers Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
The white, googly-eyed and smiling Sourdough Sam, is just as much a symbol of our racist history as the brown, googly-eyed and smiling Cleveland “Indian” that people want changed.
It’s time to have the Black community, Native community, and minority communities who have been the backbone of this nation, to be represented, and when represented, for that their representation to be honored respectfully, not with racist and oppressive implications.
It is understandable to first look at a statue, a flag, or symbol and see it for only what it is. However, it is completely ignorant to close eyes when there are visible ties between the aforementioned and historic racism and oppression.
I always thought 49ers was a weak name anyway. Name a sports team after a calendar date? At least name the team the “San Francisco 2020s.” 2020 represents a time in our nation’s history where we are removing racist flags, monuments, symbols, and most importantly our racist president.
Joseph Hall
Napa
