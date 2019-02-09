I would like to thank the woman who was my Good Samaritan on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at around 2 p.m.
I fell while bicycling on Dry Creek Road, after hitting a wet spot. Almost immediately, a woman arrived in a large white utility/camper van who asked if she could assist me.
She placed my bike in the back of her van and drove me home.
I am forever grateful to you, Road Angel. I know you told me your name, but in my fog, I forgot it.
Thanks to you, I am on the mend with a broken nose and a couple of dislocated fingers--but very grateful it was not worse--thanks to you.
We live in a wonderful community where people, even strangers, take care of each other.
Rick Osgood
Napa