At a time of climate crisis, when every mature tree is a lifeline to our survival; and at a concurrent time of impending water crises, when water is at a premium in areas such as Dry Creek and the Anthem Winery, why would our county commissioners condone actions that would damage the watershed, and further stress limited ground water needed by the entire community, in favor of portfolios of vanity wine brands that exist only for their owners' personal delight and profit?
All in an era of increasing wine glut where grapes suck up resources, then rot on the vine.
While I am not opposed to the current 30,000-gallon existing Anthem Winery operation, I am shocked by the requested expansions: the freshly added count of over 13,000 annual visitors, the 16 road exceptions, the increases in daily traffic, the evening events until 8 and 10 p.m., the cars, noise, light pollution, destruction of natural features, the removal of dozens of mature oaks, the digging of 29,053 square feet of caves, more potential water drainage damage, and the obvious potential great need for much more water in an area with a dwindling resource.
These unacceptable changes will transform an appropriate agricultural preserve-honoring grape-growing operation on a remote one-lane road, into a wine-drenched, adult play-land that will plague the quality of life in rural Dry Creek forever. They are highly out of scale for the location, and will have serious, long-term negative impacts upon the community, the natural status of the area, and the quality of life for both humans and wildlife.
Our current county planning commission and board of supervisors cannot continue to say 'yes' to everything. To appease and coddle wealthy play-grounders and their selfish dreams, leaves behind a scorched earth wake here in Napa County, one that exists long after they are gone.
All that makes this county unique, beautiful, and safe for its great amount of biodiversity, is now threatened by these types of developments and their untracked, cumulative, devastating impacts.
Though I do not live in this neighborhood, I feel its pain. I see my beloved Coombsville negatively impacted daily. What hurts one of us, hurts us all.
Wisdom and foresight are required at this juncture in our history on this land. I ask the planning commissioners (at the hearing on Feb. 5, and into the future) to examine their legacies, to step up to the realities of climate crisis, to question and track the cumulative impacts of such major modifications, and to please find ways to make good choices for the long-term condition and existence of this valley.
It will not much longer be the place it deserves to be without your help. There is so much at stake.
Deborah Walton
Napa