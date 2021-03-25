 Skip to main content
Debt of this magnitude is no good

I heartily agree with a recent letter by David Forstadt concerning the U.S. government debt ("Money and the funding of governments," March 20).

On Sunday, March 21 you published an article that gave the details concerning the government's spending on the Coronavirus versus the spending of our government on World War II. The government has spent almost $6 trillion dollars on a COVID response, which is $1 trillion more than we spent on WW II, adjusted for today's dollar valuation.

In spite of the fact that today's debt is at a relatively "cheap" interest rate of 1.6%, that debt will be hanging over the heads of our children, grandchildren, and possibly great-grandchildren like the proverbial Sword of Damocles.

Debt of that magnitude is never a good thing.

Dave P. Wagner

Napa

