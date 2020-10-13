Decision of the NVUSD board policy on COVID-19 mitigation on Oct. 15

Besides the teachers and parents like me seeing the issues of ventilation systems being antiquated; seeing sites' bathrooms' with their lack of soap dispensaries and fixtures needing of repair; seeing the difficulty of seeing where exactly students are going to be directed during lunchtime to allow for 6 feet or less social distancing at school sites; being aware of the dilemma of having a shortage of pool of substitutes as stated by Ms. Barbara Nemko during the county's Facebook live streaming; being aware of the dilemma of any county in California having the lack of funds for COVID-19 testing for school districts' staff according to what was reported by the former Public Health Officer of Napa County, Dr. Karen Smith in a Cal Matters article; and being aware of the concern for Napa County not currently of COVID-19 cases at workplaces; it is practically impossible for secondary school teachers to implement these NVUSD's recommended guidelines and be fully assured that any of their students and themselves will not get COVID-19.