Decision of the NVUSD board policy on COVID-19 mitigation on Oct. 15

Dear NVUSD Board of Trustees: I, as a parent of a child in this school district, am hearing reports from high school teachers who are hesitating to teach in person in this second phase of re-opening of schools. I support them as I see where they are coming from, as it's logistically and practically impossible to implement guidelines if "possibly reasonable" as recommended by this district.
The teachers are asked to mark boundaries for students so the students and others present in the classrooms can social distance 6 feet, or at least 4 feet away from each other. Is that even possible with classrooms I have seen at both the elementary and secondary level not large enough to do so even with a room having an in-person cohort of less than 15 people?
The high school teachers having more than 150 or more students a day will have five or more different cohorts receiving in-person instruction two times a week, increasing the chances or likelihood of these teachers and students acquiring COVID-19, a virus that transmittable via air droplets, furthering any one of them likely taking it back to their households even being asymptomatic.
The secondary school teachers are allowed to only have 7 minutes between periods of their classes to use disinfectants on desks, and other equipment. Don't disinfectants' instructions usually say to allow 10 minutes for the solutions to set?
Besides the teachers and parents like me seeing the issues of ventilation systems being antiquated; seeing sites' bathrooms' with their lack of soap dispensaries and fixtures needing of repair; seeing the difficulty of seeing where exactly students are going to be directed during lunchtime to allow for 6 feet or less social distancing at school sites; being aware of the dilemma of having a shortage of pool of substitutes as stated by Ms. Barbara Nemko during the county's Facebook live streaming; being aware of the dilemma of any county in California having the lack of funds for COVID-19 testing for school districts' staff according to what was reported by the former Public Health Officer of Napa County, Dr. Karen Smith in a Cal Matters article; and being aware of the concern for Napa County not currently of COVID-19 cases at workplaces; it is practically impossible for secondary school teachers to implement these NVUSD's recommended guidelines and be fully assured that any of their students and themselves will not get COVID-19.
Even when a school district and a school do their best efforts in implementing any health guidelines that are in alignment with their county health officials' recommendations, school districts and schools end up having cases of COVID-19. It's hard to miss this very fact that this is happening with all the news reports about such cases that happen in schools and school districts having re-opened even with hybrid learning phases and not fully re-opening.
This board policy that will come to a vote on Oct. 15 should be tabled as this board should really look into seeing ways in how to advocate for the teachers, especially the secondary school teachers, who will have five or more different in person cohorts two times a week and who have to choose between their livelihood -- their health -- over their jobs. It would be big presumption on the part of this board if you are all expecting all of the teachers are going to be ready and be present to teach in person on Oct. 26.
According to California Department of Education guidebook on reopening schools, the decisions like the determination of school closures or other measures in the circumstances when COVID-19 cases do happen at school sites fall on hands of local public health officials so in the case for NVUSD, that would be Dr. Relucio.
It would be wise for this school board to take seriously about teachers' concerns for not being ready to do in person instruction due to their concerns for the impossible feat of effectively implementing these NVUSD recommended guidelines. And this board keeping in mind about who are actual the decision makers in this county about our public health, consider not only holding off on taking a vote on this board policy for mitigations of COVID-19, but see to it about what they can do to advocate in the teachers' behalf if they see teachers across this district not ready to come in to teach in person on Oct. 26.
This board and actually the parents, guardians, or adult supervisors of the students of this district should come to the realization about any anticipation of lack of teachers during the second phase due to their choosing their and their students' health and welfare.
Gladys Castillo
Napa
