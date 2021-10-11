Declaring defeat on War on Drugs

Senate Bill 73: When did California surrender or declare defeat to the “War on Drugs?” How did our collective society’s war become a race-specific problem?

Drugs have done so much damage to our society across all races and genders. Any parent, regardless of race, suffers the same loss of a child, or a loved one to drugs. Poison knows no boundaries to its destruction; it kills and destroys lives indiscriminately.

To allow criminal drug dealers, peddlers, and transporters to avoid jail time seems like we have surrendered to the mayhem these criminals spread in our society, especially to our children. As a parent and grandparent, I can’t believe we let “the criminal” go free to do more destruction and mayhem while the victim suffers from the aftermath of their irresponsible actions.

This is not a victimless or nonviolent crime; drugs destroy lives and it is still a crime to sell, possess, or transport-controlled substances, so why don’t we hold those who poison our society responsible for their actions? How can mandatory incarceration be “unjust” or “no bail” be fair to those who pay the taxes and try to keep their families safe?