Deep wounds of racism should not be minimized

Discrimination can apply to a wide range of people, including a white, straight, cis, American woman. Perhaps Ms. Gentry has been a victim of discrimination based on her gender, or perhaps based on her level of income. These instances would be legitimate and should not be minimized, if that is what she was intending to refer to.

However, what is clearly not applicable to Ms. Gentry, is her claim of having personally experienced racism. The hook on which hangs the hat of racism is white supremacy, from which Ms. Gentry and every other white person in America has benefited. To mistake discrimination and racism is to disregard the festering wound that is white supremacy in our culture.

Gentry’s next comments are what bring me to believe that this was not a simple mistake, but one meant to benefit Gentry herself, by pleading her case that people - read: voters - should be “nicer” to her (a tiny violin that she continues to play).