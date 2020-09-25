Deep wounds of racism should not be minimized

I’d like to address a few of council-person Doris Gentry’s comments from the Sept. 15 city council meeting. During a discussion on the resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Gentry spoke of her own experience, stating that she had been a “victim of extreme racism.” She also elaborated, saying that “there is also political racism ... people that are afraid to say that I support this or that because people are going to hate on them”
As a person with a self-proclaimed background in education (though neither credentials nor accredited institutions to demonstrate), I found it surprising that Gentry had such a fundamental misunderstanding of the term racism, especially now when information on the subject is both readily and painfully available. To that end, I felt it was an appropriate time to offer a re-education on the facts.
First, perhaps Ms Gentry is mistaking racism for discrimination. If that is the case, then I present the following definitions -
Discrimination - the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex.
Racism - a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.
Discrimination can apply to a wide range of people, including a white, straight, cis, American woman. Perhaps Ms. Gentry has been a victim of discrimination based on her gender, or perhaps based on her level of income. These instances would be legitimate and should not be minimized, if that is what she was intending to refer to.
However, what is clearly not applicable to Ms. Gentry, is her claim of having personally experienced racism. The hook on which hangs the hat of racism is white supremacy, from which Ms. Gentry and every other white person in America has benefited. To mistake discrimination and racism is to disregard the festering wound that is white supremacy in our culture.
Gentry’s next comments are what bring me to believe that this was not a simple mistake, but one meant to benefit Gentry herself, by pleading her case that people - read: voters - should be “nicer” to her (a tiny violin that she continues to play).
By insisting that there is in fact “political racism,” Gentry coyly and almost gleefully states that some people might fear expressing political opinions for fear of what I can only assume she’d spell “haterz.” As the subject of criticism of her political views which include opposing raising the Pride flag, supporting business reopening ahead of city and state guidelines, and speaking engagements with Proud Boys, Gentry is no stranger to political repercussions.
This definition debacle becomes glaringly problematic as Gentry uses the occasion of racism in America and our own city to insist on a personal equivalence. Insinuating that because she has unpopular opinions and affiliations, and is thus somehow a victim downplays and minimizes the experiences of people of color who everyday experience actual systemic racism.
This egregious misrepresentation is so exemplary of this moment in time, when the co-opting of racism is used by those in power to deflect and to undermine. Many aspects of discrimination can change - a person may hold a different political stance, their income level may change, their age will certainly change, but people of color cannot change their skin.
The deep wounds of racism in our communities should not be minimized to a misguided and willful misunderstanding of the starring role of white supremacy. We must call it by its name if we are to address it and create the conditions necessary for equity.
Meagan Doud
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!