The Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund is deeply grateful to Jean Michels and her family for a generous planned gift to our non-profit organization. Jean was a close friend of Jack and Jamie Davies, and she worked for decades with the family to help maintain the natural and historic character of the Schramsberg Vineyards property.

During more than six decades in the Napa Valley, she acquired vast knowledge of local flora, fauna, and microclimates, and helped countless businesses and individuals as a plant and garden consultant.

Her planned gift is a tremendous support, enabling us to continue our mission of promoting, protecting, and preserving Napa Valley agriculture. In 2021, the JLD Ag Fund awarded $15,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors who intend to study farming. The fund also commissioned this year an important report by land-use expert Dr. Tom Daniels on successful strategies for both preserving agricultural land and providing more affordable housing.

Dr. Daniels presented his findings in a well-attended community forum this past January.

The fund has also supported the Napa Valley Vine Trail and an exhibit detailing the history of Napa County’s unique Agricultural Preserve, among other projects.

Planned giving is an important source of support for non-profit organizations, and we so appreciate the generosity of Jean and her family, and their commitment to keeping the Napa Valley beautiful and productive. For more information and to support the JLD Ag Fund, please visit JLDAgFund.org.

Board of Directors, Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund

Hugh Davies, President

Janet Karaayenbrink Viader, Secretary

Sandy Elles

Cio Perez

Tom Gamble

Greg Clark

Rich Salvestrin

Ron Wicker

Wakoh Shannon Hickey