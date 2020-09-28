Delighted to support Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a proud patriot, a Vietnam Veteran working together with Bernie Narvaez for Napa County veterans He is a very impressive partner who consistently brings fair, thoughtful, and wise presence to the table.

Getting to know him, his family, and his work for success and the American Dream continues to be inspiring and rewarding.

Arriving as a young child in the U.S. with his family, he worked alongside them in agriculture selling the fruit they picked. Bernie did all this while residing in the minimal affordable housing available to them, learning a new language and attending school.

Eventually, after 9/11, Bernie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was deployed to the Middle East, returning to be elected commandant of the Napa Marine Corps League, donating much time and energy to service, becoming a successful local business owner and creating his own loving family.

Bernie now hopes to join community leaders in maintaining and creating a strong future for Napa via the next election for a City Council seat, and I know that he will do so fairly and carefully.

Please join me in my delight to support Bernie Narvaez for City Napa City Council

Tom Sabo

Napa