Democracy and Fascism

We claim to be a democracy, which takes care of all citizens' basic needs, yet worship capitalism, which pretends that all have an equal chance to succeed ("get rich") and labels those who do not as dependent, lazy, shiftless no-goods, and – OMG – Socialists. Those who do not achieve great wealth are destined to be stuck with derogatory epithets by people like Trump, whose father gave him a nest egg of $413 million so he could become a "self-made man."

In Atlanta, my Democrat mother-in-law cast one of the votes that elected Joe Biden and two hopefuls who then gave the party control of the Senate. Democracy is mainly good, with its few warts. Nobody is perfect.

Let's now look at Fascism. Many of us will recall its introduction to Europe by Hitler in the 1930s and '40s. Its theme is strong nationalism featuring flags, slogans, symbols like swastikas, and self-praising songs. Human Rights are not needed: "We are protecting you." People are easily rallied against perceived (usually created) enemies, easily identified by their ethnicity, religion, etc., and taught to accept executions of the opposition leaders as necessary to their security.

Scapegoats are easy to find: liberals, commies, those socialists, terrorists and other groups who don't support them.