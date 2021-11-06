Democracy dies in darkness

Recently I read two very disturbing things related to the newspaper industry, both for which I would like comments on from Napa Valley Register Editor Sean Scully.

The first is an article in the current issue of The Atlantic having to do with a hedge fund that is buying up and destroying the newspaper business. In the view of this company, the primary function of a newspaper is not to inform, but rather to sell subscriptions and advertising and turn a profit. To accomplish this goal, they have been slowly dismantling the journalism side of their ‘investments’, significantly compromising the quality of their product, resulting in a less informed community, while at the same time, raising prices.

At some point subscribers cease to see any value and cancel their subscription. After enough cancelations, the publication starts losing money and the paper, not returning value to the shareholders, is shut down. Notable victims include the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, and locally, the Vallejo Times-Herald.

The second is a 600-word letter from Donald Trump that was published in the Wall Street Journal. It has always been my impression that respectable newspapers, prior to publishing a letter that makes "factual" claims, challenges the author if the paper is suspicious of the accuracy, often asking for citations. Having written numerous letters to the Register, I have received such requests on more than one occasion and have always been able to provide supporting documentation.

So, imagine how surprised and disturbed I was that one of the great U.S. newspapers published a letter riddled with lies and distortions, many that had been debunked in the past by the very newspaper the letter was published in.

It appears we are now entering an Orwellian world where truth no longer matters, and people choose their own version of the facts ("alternate facts" — thank you Kellyanne Conway for that one). Maybe this hedge fund knows what they are doing.

Maybe facts no longer matter, and the new purpose of newspapers is not "news" but rather to sell subscriptions and/or advertising which is why Fox and its ever-increasing progeny of cable channels are popping up, each trying to outdo the others in capturing that certain audience best represented by the group that tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6.

Therefore, the question I pose to you, Mr. Scully, is, what is your editorial/opinion policy and how can we help you survive to provide this most essential service, for how can the community make informed decisions if they are not informed?

I end with the official slogan of The Washington Post — “Democracy dies in darkness.”

Marc Levin

Napa

Editor's note: Editor Sean Scully responds in his weekly From the Editor column for the Nov. 7 edition.