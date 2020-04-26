Democracy in the time of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is estimated that we need 4 billion dollars so that all states can prepare for elections by mail, a real necessity in this time of the pandemic to ensure our democracy.

The numbers of voters disenfranchised by not preparing for voting by mail could be in the millions. That is not how democracy is meant to function.

Not making it possible for every voter to have a voice is criminal. The money Congress already passed — $400 million — begins the process, but we need to make sure everyone can vote by mail, vote early, and have the opportunity to vote on election day, including in person.

Congress must pass the additional funding needed to make sure our elections in November include everyone eligible to vote to have that opportunity. Make calls, get involved, be proactive. We cannot be apathetic to this issue. Voting is our way to bring about change. Do your part, please.

Alex Lorraine

Napa