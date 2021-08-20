Democracy to end Sept. 14

The September California recall election is poised to start the end of democracy as we know it. We are a nation that prides itself on open and free elections. Gov. Newsom was elected by 61.9% of all voters, his opponent received 38.1%. Newsom's 61.9% share of the vote was greater than any Democratic candidate for governor in state history. That is democracy.

Now three years later, his opponents are running a campaign to recall him. This goes beyond the recall; it speaks directly to overturning our democratic electoral process. No longer will a majority guarantee that the people’s choice will be able to serve their term. Instead, a small group will be able to have the state spend millions of dollars to conduct another election to remove a duly elected officer, in this case with a little over a year before a general election. That is not democracy.